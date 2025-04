Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats added Florida Atlantic transfer guard Mya Perry. Perry is a Reynoldsburg, Ohio native. Last season, she averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 35.5% from 3.

The 5'11", Perry will have one year of eligibility left. She started at Ohio State, then spent the last two years at Florida Atlantic, both years at FAU she averaged double figures.

This was nice grab for the Bearcats.