Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day

Kansas City, Missouri- Moments ago, Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller took the stage here at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to discuss the 2024-2025 season. Miller spoke with reporters about a slew of topics providing an injury update on senior guard Day-Day Thomas, what to expect from year one, to year two in the Big 12 and much more.

Wes Miller on the adjustments from year 1 to year 2 in the Big 12. "Well, let me just say it; you knew sitting up here a year ago you're going into the best league in America, but experiencing it is something completely different." Miller told reporters. "You gain a little bit of wisdom as you go through any experience." "The first thing I'd say about last years' experience is what an awesome experience to coach in this league. I mean, itis awesome. It's hard. Every single night you're playing against old players, talented players, smart players, and elite coaching." "As difficult and challenging as that is, it's awesome because it really helps you elevate yourself as a coach, it helps you elevate your program and the things that you do and the way that you do them." "So that experience was awesome." "I think the thing that is a little bit different going into this year than last year is a number of us, whether it's our coaching staff or whether it's all these returning players, we knew we were heading into the best league. Now we've experienced it," "There's more of an understanding of why you're preparing at the level you're preparing because there's the experience of what's ahead of you."

Wes Miller also shared his thoughts of why the Big 12 the best college basketball conference in America. We had heard numerous coaches from the SEC state how they felt the Sec was the best conference in America. "I think when people like myself stand up here and say we have the best league, it's not a slight towards anybody else's league or disrespect. It's a fact." said Miller. "I don't think it's an opinion. Just look at the numbers. Seriously, look at the numbers. "Look at average NET ranking for the last five years. It's actually not even close. National Championships. Look at NCAA Tournament appearances. It's not even close when you look at it over the last four or five years in college basketball." "Then you're going into this year, and I'm not one that puts a whole lot into preseason rankings, but the coaches' poll I think will come out. I'll bet you we have five of the top eight or nine or ten teams in the country. So that means the coaches think it's the best league at the top." "But what's really been the separator to me -- like I just got in the league. I've only been in it a year. Some of this is speaking about what it was before I got in it. What's really been interesting to me is not just at the top, and it's been incredible at the top." "The middle and the bottom have been all the other Power Five leagues. I think that's been the biggest separator. It's not comparing the top to the top somewhere else, which we'd probably win in this one, too. But if you compare the middle of the league to the middle of other leagues or the bottom to the bottom of other leagues, it isn't even close, and that night in, night out battle in our league, the level of basketball is just so high."