BREAKING: UCF transfer C Moustapha Thiam commits to UC

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from former UCF center Moustapha Thiam. Thiam is a 7'2", 235 pound center that can stretch the floor and block a ton of shots. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. During his freshman season he averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

With Aziz Bandaogo graduating and Arrinten Page transferring out the Bearcats were thin in the front court. They currently have Jalen Haynes and Tyler McKinley in the front court this is a huge get for Wes Miller and the crew.