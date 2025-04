Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received their second commitment in the transfer portal with former Baylor wing Jalen Celestine. Celestine spent last year at Baylor after spending the previous three season at California. The 6'7", 215 pound wing averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 35.4% from the 3.

Celestine has one year of eligibility remaining he will help ease the void left by Dan Skillings, Josh Reed and Rayvon Griffith.