Monmouth transfer DT Isaiah Rogers commits to Cincinnati

This evening, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from Monmouth transfer defensive tackle Isaiah Rogers. The 6'2", 300 pound defensive tackle from Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania will help the Bearcats with experienced depth on the line.

Rogers visited campus yesterday and now is a Bearcat, defensive line coach Walt Stewart and the rest of the staff worked their in person magic.

Last season, he had 51 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Rogers spent the last two seasons at Monmouth and will have one year of eligibility remaining.