Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from Idaho State transfer linebacker Darrell Gipson Jr. Gipson has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season, he had 21 tackles.

Transferring in from an FCS school, the Bearcats add depth to their linebacking corp.

Gipson talked to TFON on why he picked Cincinnati, "the coaching staff, the guys already in the linebacker room and the school. It felt like a place I can see myself playing for years to come."