Bearcats S Ken Willis to enter transfer portal

Today, Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt sophomore safety Ken Willis stated he will enter the transfer portal April 16th. The Cincinnati native, had a reduced role in 2024, mainly a special teams ace after playing a lot in 2023. He had seven tackles in 2024.

The 5'11", 188 pound safety is known for being a hard hitting safety that covers solid ground. Willis seemed to fit more in the 3-3-5 that had two safeties, not the 3-3-5 that Tyson Veidt is running with three safeties.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.