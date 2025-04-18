Bearcats WR Tony Johnson enters transfer portal

Another transfer portal entry for Cincinnati.

Moments ago, it was reported that starting wide receiver Tony Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer portal.

Johnson was the lone returner from Cincinnati's wide receiver group heading into the 2025 season. The 5'10" slot receiver finished the 2024 season hauling in 48 receptions for 449 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season as a Bearcat, both in which were career highs. Worth noting that Johnson, also led the Bearcats in receiving touchdowns with 6.

Now, for the second straight season, Cincinnati will head into the season with a completely new wide receiver room, between the likes of Jeff Caldwell, Caleb Goodie, Cyrus Allen, Noah Jennings. Caldwell, Goodie and Allen have turned a lot of heads so far throughout spring ball and could come in and make an immediate impact for Cincinnati.

However, with the departure of Johnson, Cincinnati could potentially be forced to go out and test the waters about potential wide reciever additions yet again in the transfer portal.

Cincinnati's wide receiver room now consists of Caleb Goodie, Jeff Caldwell, Cyrus Allen, Elijah James, Dakari Anderson, Kale Woodburn, Giyahni Kontosis, Noah Jennings, and walk-ons Zane Kinsey and Nash Biglan.

TFON wishes Tony nothing but the best on the next stop of his playing career as he enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.







