Bearcats freshman OL Jeremiah Kelly has passed

TFON is sending prayer up to Jeremiah Kelly's family and friends at this time, after hearing about his passing.

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics is mourning the loss of freshman football student-athlete Jeremiah Kelly, who passed unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday morning.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," said football head coach Scott Satterfield. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

A native of Avon, Ohio, Kelly graduated from Avon High School, where he helped lead the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the school's first state championship in 2024. He earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named the SWC Lineman of the Year as a senior. The Plain Dealer ranked him among Northeast Ohio's Top 25 prospects.

Kelly was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this spring semester.

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," said Director of Athletics John Cunningham. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”