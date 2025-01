Wes Miller and the Bearcats are set to ramp up for a five-day road trip to Utah as the team prepares to Take on BYU and Utah in the next upcoming days.

The Bearcats will start the trip with a matchup vs Kevin Young's BYU Cougars on Saturday with tip-off slated for 10:30pm.

Following the conclusion the team will then travel down the road to Salt Lake, Utah ahead of Tuesday's match up with Utah.

Hear from Wes Miller ahead of the Bearcats five-day road trip below.