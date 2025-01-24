Published Jan 24, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: BYU
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Texas Tech loss, preview BYU, highlight the players to watch, is Wes Miller the man for the job and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings