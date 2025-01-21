Published Jan 21, 2025
Video: Texas Tech/Cincinnati post game presser
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland, guard Christian Anderson and guard Kevin Overton:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller and center Arrinten Page:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings