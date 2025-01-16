Bearcats earn first Big 12 victory, 68-62 at Colorado

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Boulder, Colorado to take on Big 12 foe the Colorado Buffaloes in a game that would net either teams first Big 12 victory. Cincinnati would play the game without Connor Hickman and Colorado would play without Elijah Malone and RJ Smith. Could the Bearcats come out on top?

In the first half strong minutes from Dan Skillings and Day Day Thomas gave the Bearcats an early lead that they road to a 34-27 halftime lead. Skillings had a team high seven points, followed by Thomas' six points and Aziz Bandaogo had seven rebounds.

In the second half the Bearcats had a double digit lead, but allowed Colorado to reclaim the lead. This time the Bearcats steamed the tied by making free throws and biting down on defense to secure the 68-62 victory.

Simas Lukosius had his best game in the Big 12 this season with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cincinnati had four players in double figures, with Skillings 10, Mitchell 11 and Thomas 10. The bench scored 22 points for the Bearcats which was a welcomed sight.

Now, 11-5 and 1-4 in the Big 12, the Bearcats will host Arizona State on Saturday at 2 pm.