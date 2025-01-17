Published Jan 17, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Arizona State
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Colorado win, preview Arizona State, highlight the players to watch, which UC football and basketball player you'd want to play like and more.

