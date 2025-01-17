The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Arizona State

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Colorado win, preview Arizona State, highlight the players to watch, which UC football and basketball player you'd want to play like and more.
Bearcats HC Wes Miller and F Dillon Mitchell talk to media after 54-40 loss to No. 11 Kansas
Cincinnati falls to 0-4 in Big 12 play, after falling to No. 11 ranked Kansas 54-40
Looking at Players to Watch Saturday vs. Kansas
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Baylor loss, preview No. 11 Kansas, highlight the players to watch,
Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got a commitment from safety Christian Harrison. Harrison is a transfer from Tennessee,
