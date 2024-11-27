Video: Wes Miller, Aziz Bandaogo, Jizzle James talk victory over Alabama St
The Cincinnati Bearcats improved to 6-0 on the season following their 77-59 victory over Alabama State.
Hear from Coach Miller, Jizzle James and Aziz Bandaogo below.
The Cincinnati Bearcats improved to 6-0 on the season following their 77-59 victory over Alabama State.
Hear from Coach Miller, Jizzle James and Aziz Bandaogo below.
Jahari Medlock flips from Cincinnati to Florida
Cincinnati defensive players of the game from the Bearcats 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Offensive players of the game from Cincinnati's 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Bearcats HC Satterfield, DB Canteen, WR Johnson and RB Kiner talk to media after 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Jahari Medlock flips from Cincinnati to Florida
Cincinnati defensive players of the game from the Bearcats 41-15 loss to Kansas State