Published Nov 27, 2024
Video: Wes Miller, Aziz Bandaogo, Jizzle James talk victory over Alabama St
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Staff
Twitter
@meyerneil6

The Cincinnati Bearcats improved to 6-0 on the season following their 77-59 victory over Alabama State.

Hear from Coach Miller, Jizzle James and Aziz Bandaogo below.

