Top 25 player in the Nation, Shon Abaev commits to Cincinnati

Wes Miller just landed his highest rated recruit of his head coaching career.

Moments ago, four-star shooting guard Shon Abaev announced his commitment to Cincinnati. The 6'7" forward out of Calvary Christian Academy, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida has become one of the nation's high rising prospects within the 2025 class after a prolific summer on the AAU circuit.

The Florida native is arguably one of the most prolific scorers within the 2025 class as he is currently averaging nearly 32 points per game for Overtime Elites Fear of God team. A pure three level scorer that can quickly score in large volumes. Abaev a craft left-handed shooter who is also a lockdown defender could single handily be one of if not the best scorer in the class of 2025.

Worth noting that Cincinnati was in to see Abaev over the weekend while the team was in Atlanta for their game vs Georgia Tech. Cincinnati was in attendance for Abaev and his Fear of God's match up vs Rod Wave Elite on Friday night, as Wes Miller and assistant coaches Drew Adams and Andre Morgan were all in attendance.

Now, Abaev didn't have his best scoring night on Friday, but he followed it up on Saturday with 42 point, seven assist, six rebound and three steal performance in Fear of Gods victory over Overtime Elite's Cold Hearts squad.

Abaev now becomes the highest ranked prospect to commit to Wes Miller over the last 14 years since becoming a division one head coach. Abaev now joins top 100 guard in Keyshuan Tillery in Cincinnati's 2025 recruiting class, which is now top-25 in the latest team rankings.