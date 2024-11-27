Video: TFON Speaks with Eric Phillips Ahead of Senior Day
Cincinnati defensive lineman Eric Phillips sat with TFON to discuss his six year career ahead of Saturday night's senior night vs TCU.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Eric Phillips sat with TFON to discuss his six year career ahead of Saturday night's senior night vs TCU.
Cincinnati defensive players of the game from the Bearcats 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Offensive players of the game from Cincinnati's 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Bearcats HC Satterfield, DB Canteen, WR Johnson and RB Kiner talk to media after 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Cincinnati defensive players of the game from the Bearcats 41-15 loss to Kansas State
Offensive players of the game from Cincinnati's 41-15 loss to Kansas State