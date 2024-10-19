Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby

Cincinnati defeated Arizona State 24-14 on Saturday to improve to (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) on the season.
Hear from Head Coach Scott Satterfield, Luke Kandra, Dontay Corleone, Antwan Peek Jr, Brendan Sorsby following the Bearcats victory.
TFON speaks with Bearcats STAR Antwan Peek Jr
Cincinnati Bearcats HC Wes Miller and Ohio State Buckeyes HC Jake Diebler talk scrimmage
Bearcats S Antwan Peek Jr named to PFF National Team of the Week
Bearcats HC Scott Satterfield, TE Joe Royer and QB Brendan Sorsby
WR Aaron Turner and RB Chance Williams Mulling Redshirt opportunities.
