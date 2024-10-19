Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
Video: Satterfield, Corleone, Kandra, Peek, Sorsby
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Cincinnati defeated Arizona State 24-14 on Saturday to improve to (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) on the season.

Hear from Head Coach Scott Satterfield, Luke Kandra, Dontay Corleone, Antwan Peek Jr, Brendan Sorsby following the Bearcats victory.

