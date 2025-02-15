Published Feb 15, 2025
Video: Cincinnati/No. 10 Iowa State post game presser
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger:


info icon
Embed content not available
No. 10 Iowa State guard Curtis Jones and center Brandton Chatfield:

info icon
Embed content not available

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller and guard Day Day Thomas:

info icon
Embed content not available