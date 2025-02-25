Video: Cincinnati/Baylor post game presser
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew and guard V.J. Edgecombe:
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller, guard Jizzle James and guard Day Day Thomas:
