Video: Bearcats HC Miller, C Bandaogo and F Mitchell

The Bearcats improved to 2-0 on Friday following their 83-56 victory over Morehead State University.
Hear what Wes Miller, Dillon Mitchell and Aziz Bandaogo had to say following the Bearcats victory below.
TFON speaks with Bearcats TE Joe Royer ahead of West Virginia
WBB: Bearcats take out UIC on the road, 66-54
Bearcats HC Scott Satterfield, LB Jake Golday and QB Brendan Sorsby talk to media ahead of West Virginia
Injury updates surrounding Cincinnati offensive line heading into West Virginia
Expectations for the Bearcats have never been higher, as Cincinnati’s Women’s Basketball team heads to the windy city
