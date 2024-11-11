Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 31-24 loss to West Virginia

The Bearcats had their best defensive performance of the season on Saturday.

Cincinnati finished with a season high seven tackles for loss alongside of two sacks in an all-out defensive effort. Now, the Bearcats defense did their job vs a struggling West Virginia offense and put Cincinnati in position to have a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter.

Check out our players of the game.

Linebacker Jared Bartlett finished with a team high seven tackles, a sack, tackle for loss as he was all over the field vs his former team. Now, for Bartlett, many had questions surrounding the emotions playing his former team, but he stepped up and had a heck of a day for the Bearcats.

A showing, that many West Virginia fans would sit and think about what could have been in Morgantown if Bartlett elected to stay and finish his career at West Virginia. Now, for Bartlett it was clear that this game Saturday was personal, and he did not disappoint.

Jake Golday continued to prove doubters wrong after recording another seven tackles, tackle for loss, and forced fumble in the Bearcats loss. Golday, leads the team in tackles with 52, and has continued to be a bright spot for Tyson Veidt and company after making the jump from the FCS level.

Dontay Corleone had a huge second half and came up clutch when the Bearcats needed it the most. The Godfather came away with a huge sack late in the forth quarter to set up third and long which resuted in a punt to give the Bearcats an opportunity to go down and win the game down the stretch.

Corleone finished with three tackles, sack and tackle for loss and lead the Bearcats push in the trenches. Corleone's presence was a big part of the Bearcats success en route to seven tackles for loss on Saturday.

Worth noting that Corleone has looked like the 2022-2023 Dontay Corleone over recent weeks now that he has been able to really get back to strength following the offseason health scare surrounding the blood clots he suffered from in the summer.







