WBB: Jillian Hayes named Big 12 Player of the Week

Per GoBearcats:

University of Cincinnati star forward Jillian Hayes has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. She becomes the first Bearcat to win a weekly Big 12 women's basketball honor in program history.

Hayes averaged a double-double across two wins, recording 20.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5% from the field. She was one of two Big 12 players to record multiple double-doubles during the first week of the season, tied for the most among all players nationally.

The Cincinnati native posted her 25th career double-double vs. Delaware State on Sunday. She dropped a career-high 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds while shooting 70.6% from the field (12-17 FG). She became the first Bearcat to post a 30-point game since IImar'I Thomas did so on March 8, 2021, and is one of four Big 12 players to reach the 30-point mark this season.

She added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in UC's season opener at UIC.

Hayes and the Bearcats return to the court Wednesday vs. Davidson. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Fifth Third Arena.