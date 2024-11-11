DE Kamron Neal commits to UC

Second commit in the last 24 hours as defensive end Kamron Neal is now a Bearcat. The 6'3", 235 pound defensive end is a member of the 2025 class. He is the 19th commit of the 2025 class. Neal has been picking up steam with offers from Iowa State and Cincinnati over the last week.

He marks the second commit from Georgia in the last 24 hours (Isaiah Mitchell, wide receiver) and the ninth commit from the state in the 2025 class.

He attends Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia.