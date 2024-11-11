Offensive Game Balls from Bearcats 31-24 loss to West Virginia

The Bearcats fell to (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) on the season following their 31-24 loss to West Virgina Saturday.

The Bearcats offense was able to move the ball across the yard with ease as they outgained the Mountaineers 436-248. Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats were able to push the ball down the field with ease as they recorded 24 first downs compared to the Mountaineers nine.

However, the Mountaineers did the one thing they desperately needed to in order to win the game and that was win the turnover margin, which they did 3-1.

Which safe to say, was the difference maker in this game as those three turnovers resulted in 17 points for the Mountaineers.

Check out our offensive players of the game

Corey Kiner anchored the backfield with a career high 25 rushing attempts for a total of 91 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati knew they would have to get the ball in Kiner's hand in the second half to start and spark some momentum for the offense and that is exactly what happened.

Cincinnati was 4-1 during Kiner's career when the senior running back recorded twenty or more careers heading into Saturday. However, that changed to 4-2 following the loss, with both happening during the 2024 season.

Running back Evan Pryor recorded his fourth touchdown of 50 plus yards of the season following a huge 80-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. A play that changed the momentum of the game just thirty seconds after a huge interception from Logan Wilson prevented the Mountaineers from scoring in the redzone.

When Pryor has the ball in his hands, it is safe to say there's a legit chance that it could be going for a touchdown every single time realistically.

The junior running back finished with four carries for just 18 yards. However, he did damage in the passing game finishing with a game high 100 yards and touchdown on five receptions.

"I'm not counting the touches," Pryor told reporters. "I'm making the touches count."

Senior wide receiver Xzavier Henderson had a very strong showing finishing with a game high eight receptions for 68 yards on twelve targets. That was something Cincinnati fans desperately needed to see after Henderson was completely erased from the equation two weeks prior in Colorado.

Now, his best play of the day came on Pryor's 80 yard touchdown as Henderson came back with a smart play to block two defenders avoiding a penalty to spring a lane for Pryor to get to the endzone.

"That was a hell of a block by Xzavier," Pryor told reporters. "Being the savvy guy he is, avoiding the block in the back penalty. That is a play that really helps us as a team play competitive and clean football."





Worth noting, the biggest play of the



