It's official, Cincinnati's bowl destination is the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The Bearcats will play Louisville at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

The news was first reported Friday by Justin Williams of The Athletic.

The game will renew the Keg of Nails rivalry between the two schools, which was last played in 2013. Cincinnati leads the series 30-22-1. According to a press release from UC Athletics, the traveling trophy will return for the game.

Louisville (7-5) won the most recent game, in 2013, a 31-24 victory in overtime.

Cincinnati (9-3) will be coached by interim coach Kerry Coombs. The special teams coordinator was named interim coach Nov. 27, following Luke Fickell's departure for Wisconsin.

This will be the Bearcats' 22nd bowl overall and fifth straight. They're 10-11 over their 21 bowls, most recently a 27-6 to Alabama last season in the Cotton Bowl Classic, part of the College Football Playoff.

This will be the inaugural game of the Fenway Bowl. The game was set to be played last season between Virginia and SMU but was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions with each team.