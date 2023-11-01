The Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday the 16-team, four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 football seasons.

Among the schedule highlights, Cincinnati will match up with every Big 12 team at home and away during the four-year stretch and face Arizona (away) and Utah (home) both for the first time ever in 2025.

Additionally, the Bearcats will welcome Arizona State to Nippert Stadium for the first time after facing the Sun Devils twice in Tempe, Ariz. in 1954 and 1976.

The 2024 slate also features TCU’s first trip to Nippert Stadium since the Bearcats and Horned Frogs played for three consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2004 as well as West Virginia’s first trip to Nippert Stadium since a 24-21 Bearcats’ victory in which Isaiah Pead rushed for 175 yards in 2009. Houston will also come to Nippert Stadium in 2024 for the first time since the 2021 AAC Championship win that clinched UC’s spot in the College Football Playoff.

On the road next fall, Cincinnati will travel to Iowa State for the first time and meet Colorado for the first time since traveling to Boulder, Colo., in 1972. UC will also head to Lubbock, Texas to meet Texas Tech for the first meeting since a 10-10 tie to open the 1968 season and head to Kansas State for a matchup with the Wildcats for the first time since 1996.

The Bearcats will also travel to UCF in 2024.

Cincinnati will face UCF, Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State and West Virginia three times apiece during the four-year stretch.

The Bearcats will have four home games in 2024, five home games in 2025, four home games in 2026 and five home games in 2027.

The list of opponents for each upcoming year is below.





2024

Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia



Away: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF







2025

Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF



Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas





2026

Home: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State



Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia





2027

Home: TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia

Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, UCF