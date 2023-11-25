Jason Bean returned from injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more, helping Kansas snap a two-game losing streak with a 49-16 victory at Cincinnati.

Bean who was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Texas Tech and missed last week’s loss to Kansas State, passed for 250 yards and rushed for 90. He had touchdown runs of 43 and 50 yards to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Devin Neal rushed for 106 yards and two TDs for the Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) who had their first winning season since 2008.

Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and has 1,047 yards rushing this season.