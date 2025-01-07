Published Jan 7, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Baylor
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Arizona loss, preview Baylor, highlight the players to watch, dangers of going 0-4 in the Big 12 and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings