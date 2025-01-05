Cincinnati lands Virginia Tech transfer DL CJ McCray

Another transfer portal splash for Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats.

Moments ago, Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats were able to land a commitment from Virginia Tech defensive lineman CJ McCray. A 6'4", 250-pound defensive edge that provides veteran experience to the Cincinnati defensive room.

A position of need for Cincinnati in the transfer portal as McCray now joins Jayden White-McClain as the two big splashes to potentially fill the void of guys like Eric Phillips, Darian Varner and company after both exhausted eligibilities.

McCray saw majority of his playing time over the courses of the 2022 and 2023 seasons before his role decreased in 2024. However, during those two seasons McCray racked up 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and six tackles for loss in 24 games over that time span.

Now for Cincinnati, this is another huge addition and grab for Walt Stewart as Cincinnati looks to bolster their defensive line heading into year three of the Big 12. However, it is uncertain what the Bearcats defensive line will look like come spring ball, but it is safe to say that Cincinnati was looking to add a veteran guy with experience to come in and potentially make an immediate impact on that defensive side of the ball.

Also, worth noting this is a huge addition for Cincinnati as they will now head into the 2025 season with McCray, White-McClain, Mikah Coleman, Marquaze Parker, Rob Jackson as guys who can look to fight for significant playing time at that edge position.

The 2025 season will be the final year of eligibility for McCray as well.