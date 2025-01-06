Tawee Walker commits to Cincinnati

Moments ago, Cincinnati landed their 12th addition via transfer portal after former Oklahoma and Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker announced his pledge to Cincinnati.

Walker, a 5'9" 220 pound back that finished with 864 yards and 10 touchdowns on 190 carries in 2024. Walker comes to Cincinnati with a plethora of experience after racking up 292 carries for 1,377 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The former Badger rushed for three touchdowns on two occasions last season in the team's wins over Rutgers and Purdue. In a season that Walker saw his role significant increase due to injuries, he really excelled and took advantage of the opportunities that was presented in Madison this past season.



Walker will now come in and fill the void of a guy like Corey Kiner as he looks to be the bruiser style running back that Cincinnati was looking for this offseason. However, you pair a guy like Walker, alongside Evan Pryor, should set Cincinnati up for a dynamic back field with Pryor's home run hitting abilities.

Worth noting that 2025 will be the final year of Walker's career after spending the last three seasons at Oklahoma and Wisconsin.