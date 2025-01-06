Middle Tennessee transfer S Xavier Williams commits to Cincinnati

Tonight, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from Middle Tennessee transfer safety Xavier Williams. Williams was an All C-USA performer in 2024, with 75 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He had one more year of eligibility.
The former quarterback moved to safety and took stride. He had stops as Charlotte and UCF, as well as last year with Middle Tennessee.
The 6'2", 205 pound safety will have an opportunity to be apart of a group that loss Josh Minkins, Derrick Canteen and Mekhi Miller.