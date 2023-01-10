Cincinnati added another offensive piece on Monday through the NCAA Transfer Portal, this one a skill player. And he's done plenty of damage in the red zone.

Western Kentucky tight end Joey Beljan will transition to the Bearcats for the 2023 season. He spent the previous four seasons with the Hilltoppers, including a redshirt season in 2018.

Beljan played in all 14 of WKU's games this past season. He tallied 191 yards and four touchdowns on 15 catches. In 2021, Beljan finished with six touchdowns on just 91 yards and 14 catches, predominantly around the goal line.

In 2020 and 2019, Beljan played in 16 games, mostly on special teams and did not record a catch.

Because of the added year of eligibility for those who played during the COVID-plagued 2020 season, Beljan will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A member of the 2018 class out of Delaware Valley Regional (NJ), Beljan did not have any other scholarship offers. In the transfer portal this off-season, he had a scholarship offer from Rutgers as well.