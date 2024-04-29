Between Sunday and Monday morning, Cincinnati added more depth to both its offensive and defensive lines.

On Sunday evening, former Maine offensive lineman Xavier Lozowicki announced he intends to transfer to the Bearcats. In the wee hours of Monday morning, former Arkansas-Pine Bluff defensive lineman Cam Roetherford did likewise.

Lozowicki played in five games for the Bears last season. Originally from Ridley Park (Pa.), he played at IMG Academy (Fla.) and signed with Maine in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bears over offers from Charlotte and Stony Brook and was unranked by Rivals.com.

Lozowicki will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He chose Cincinnati out of an scholarship offer list that also included Miami, USC, Mississippi State and Kansas State.

Roetherford spent the past two seasons with the Golden Lions and redshirted the 2022 season. Last fall, he had 15 tackles, 1.5 for loss, forced a fumble and blocked a kick. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Roetherford chose the Bearcats out of a half dozen offers that also included Marshall and Old Dominion. He was unranked by Rivals.com in the 2022 class and initially had scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Marshall, Central Michigan and others, but due to his academics, opted for UAPB.