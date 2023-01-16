On Monday, Cincinnati added yet another piece from the NCAA transfer portal, this one from the SEC.

Florida cornerback Jordan Young announced via social media he intends to transfer to the Bearcats. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Young spent the last two seasons with the Gators. He had one tackle over three games in 2021, before he redshirted. Last season, Young had 10 tackles and one pass deflection in 10 games played. He saw the most time in Florida's Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State, when he tallied four tackles.

Young was rated four stars by Rivals.com in the 2021 class out of Gaither High School (Fla.). He was ranked No. 179 in the Rivals250 and had more than two dozen scholarship offers, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida State.