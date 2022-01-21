Tinsley Transferring To UC

Cincinnati added more depth to its offensive line on Thursday night.

Offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley announced he'll transfer to the Bearcats from Kentucky Christian, an NAIA school in Grayson, Kentucky. Tinsley played his high school football at Owensboro (Ky.) High School.

Tinsley also reported scholarship offers from Arizona, South Florida, Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, Buffalo, Temple and Western Kentucky. The latter three were his other finalists.

The 6-foot-5-inch and 290-pound Tinsley was a first-team all Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division during both his sophomore and junior seasons. He'll have at least two seasons remaining of eligibility.