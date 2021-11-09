Three-Star Trevor Carter Commits To UC

Cincinnati has another pledge for its 2023 class. And again, the Bearcats have kept another highly-regarded recruit in-state.

On Tuesday morning, Ironton (OH) three-star athlete Trevor Carter announced via social media that he's committed to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats over more than a dozen offers, including from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Arkansas.

While Carter is listed as an athlete, he's pegged for linebacker at the college level. He was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

Carter visited Cincinnati Saturday unofficially, for its game against Tulsa.

The Bearcats now have three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class. Carter joins three-star offensive lineman AJ Salley and safety Jason Hewlett.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Carter and his decision.