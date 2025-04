Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jared Bartlett signs with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Bartlett spent the last year with the Bearcats after spending the previous five with West Virginia. The 6'2", 237 pound linebacker is very versatile he can play inside and outside.

Last season, 69 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

With his skill and athleticism he will have a strong chance at being a New York Jet in 2025.