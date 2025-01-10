Published Jan 10, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: No. 11 Kansas
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Baylor loss, preview No. 11 Kansas, highlight the players to watch, hoopers that rap and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings