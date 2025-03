The NFL Combine ends today, but it started at February 27th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the results for Cincinnati Bearcats offensive tackle John Williams.

He ran a 5.17 40 yard dash

Bench Press 225: 29 times

10 yard split: 1.8 seconds

3 cone drill: 7.93 seconds

20 yard shuttle: 4.72 seconds

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 322

Arm: 33 7/8 inches

Hand: 11 inches

Williams revealed he met with the Tennessee Titans during the process.

Williams had a good showing in Indianapolis.