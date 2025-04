Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats receive their second commitment of the day with Southern Illinois defensive tackle Elijah Gunn. Gunn, is a 6'3", 290 pound defensive tackle from LaGrange, Georgia.

Last season, he had 20 tackles as a freshman.

Gunn will have three years of eligibility remaining. Defensive line coach Walt Stewart has added Gunn and Isaiah Rogers within the last 24 hours.