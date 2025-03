The NFL Combine ends today, but it started at February 27th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the results for Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner.

He ran a 4.57 40 yard dash

225: 19 times

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 209

Kiner revealed he met with the Indianapolis Colts during the process.

The Cincinnati native running under a 4.6 is very good for Kiner. He had a good showing in Indianapolis.