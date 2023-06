The first of what could be multiple commitments this weekend for Cincinnati was revealed Saturday night.

Rabun County (Ga.) athlete Willie Goodwyn announced he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over his other finalist, Georgia Tech, which he officially visited last weekend.

Goodwyn is currently on his official visit with Cincinnati. He's one of more than a dozen high school rising seniors on an official visit this weekend with the Bearcats.

Goodwyn is likely slotted on the defensive side of the ball, in the secondary. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Kerry Coombs.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Goodwyn's decision.