Cincinnati commit Jahari Medlock flips to Florida

Earlier this afternoon, Cincinnati offensive line commit Jahari Medlock announced via social media that he will be flipping from the University of Cincinnati to Florida.

Another blow to the 2025 recruiting cycle as flip season is officially here for many.

The 6'6" 280 pound offensive lineman has been committed to Cincinnati since June and was the Bearcats highest rated recruit within the 2025 recruiting class. Nic Cardwell was, and the Bearcats were one of the first to offer the rising prospect before his recruitment skyrocketed over the summer.

Since his commitment to the Bearcats back in June, the highly touted offensive lineman picked up offers from Georgia, Florida and many more.

Schools like Auburn and Florida State were also checking in on the highly touted offensive line prospect.

This is a huge loss for Cincinnati as Medlock was a potentially replacement for a veteran offensive line and could have been a guy that came in right away and contributed due to his size and frame.

However, following the announcement of Medlock's decision to flip to Florida, the Bearcats 2025 recruiting class falls to 51st in the Rivals team rankings.