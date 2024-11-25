WBB: Bearcats lose a grinder to FGCU, 59-52

Per Go Bearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team concluded its Atlantic Slam W run with a 59-52 loss to FGCU on Sunday in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The Bearcats (4-2) battled but couldn’t overcome an Eagles squad that shot 40.9% from beyond the arc, including seven second-half three-pointers.

Jillian Hayes and Tineya Hylton were both named to the Atlantic Slam W All-Tournament Team. The duo accounted for 36 of Cincinnati’s 52 points.

Hylton, a Toronto native, delivered her third career 20-point game, scoring 20 on 7-of-14 shooting. Hayes added 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, extending her streak of double-digit scoring games to six. She also reached a career milestone, becoming just the third Bearcat in program history to record 900 rebounds.

Redshirt junior Alliance Ndiba contributed a solid effort with eight rebounds, six points and two blocks.

Cincinnati scored six straight to take a 6-4 lead at the first media timeout. The two teams traded baskets for a one-point FGCU edge (12-11).

The second quarter started with another 6-0 Cincinnati run, highlighted by four points from Hayes. A five-minute scoring drought allowed FGCU to tie the game at 17-all, and the Bearcats went into halftime locked in a 19-all stalemate. Hayes led Cincinnati at the break with eight points and four rebounds.

The Bearcats regained momentum in the third quarter with a quick 6-0 spurt to lead 32-28. An and-one play from Hylton pushed the lead to five (35-30). However, FGCU answered with a pair of three-pointers, taking a 42-36 lead heading into the final period.

FGCU’s perimeter shooting remained the difference in the fourth quarter, as all of its field goals came from beyond the arc. Despite Cincinnati twice pulling within two points after Hylton’s and-one plays, the Eagles secured the 59-52 victory.