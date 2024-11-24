Offensive game balls from Cincinnati's 41-15 loss to Kansas State

The Bearcats offense wasn't enough on Saturday, as the Bearcats fell to Kansas State 41-15.

Check out our offensive players of the game below.

RB Corey Kiner eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season following his electric performance on Saturday. The Cincinnati native was the heart and soul of the Bearcats offense as he finished with a team high 140 rushing yards on 15 carries. Now for Cincinnati, that was a huge momentum changer for their offense as Kiner averaged nearly 9.3 yards per carry. However, behind a dominant performance from Kiner, despite rushing for nearly nine yards per carry, it still didn't quite open up Cincinnati's passing offense like it should have as Cincinnati struggled yet again in the passing game.

Now folks, think about it, averaging 9.3 yards per carry vs the best defensive line within the Big 12, is huge. Kiner continues to raise his draft stock as the season comes to a potential close but has also now racked up 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons for the first time since Michael Warren did so a few years ago.

WR Tony Johnson has continued to see his role increase over the season as he now leads the Bearcats in receiving touchdowns, with six. Johnson hauled in eight passes for 52 yards, and two touchdowns on Saturday in the Bearcats loss, which led the team.

However, that is a bright spot for Cincinnati as teams have really started to lock in on Xzavier Henderson and Joe Royer, it has allowed increased targets for Johnson, and he has taken advantage of those targets to say the least. Also, a bright spot for Johnson to see his game develop and see targets come his way especially being a redshirt junior, having that extra year of eligibility and opportunity to return to Cincinnati is huge, as he could quickly turn into a guy that sees an even bigger role in 2025 in this offense.