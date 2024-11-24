Cincinnati defensive game balls from Cincinnati's 41-15 loss to Kansas St

The Bearcats fell 41-15 to a talented Kansas State team on Saturday night on the road in Manhattan.

The Bearcats defense simply had no answer for sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens, as the Wildcats one-two combo ran all over the Bearcats on Saturday.

Cincinnati had no answer for Giddens after the senior running back ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Which was something Cincinnati had done so well this season was stopping some of the best running backs within the conference, however Giddens had other plans on Saturday night.

Avery Johnson also was able to look like his true self affecting the game in both the passing and run game. Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman told reporters earlier in the week they were "going to let Johnson loose", and well, they did just that.

Cincinnati had no answer for the high powered Kansas State offense as 281 of their 428 yards came by way of the run. Which is a season high vs the Bearcats this season.

Who stood out for the Bearcats?

Freshman Linebacker Simeon Coleman had his best game as a Bearcat finishing with a career high six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Coleman has seen his role increase as the season has gone on and it is clear to see why this staff made him such a high priority this past offseason coming out of high school. The hard-hitting linebacker saw increased snaps on Saturday with linebacker Jake Golday banged up stemming from the Iowa State game.

Safety Antwan Peak Jr continued his strong season as he led the Bearcats with seven tackles in the loss. Peak continues to fly around the field and make plays as he has really embraced his opportunity as the teams starting "Star" at the safety position.

Jared Bartlett continued his career year as he wrapped up another game with four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. The West Virginia transfer continues to be a huge force in the middle of the Bearcats defense and arguably one of the best transfer pickups for Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats.

Linebacker Jonathan Thompson also had a huge game as he has become a whole different player since coming back from injury a few weeks ago. The sophomore linebacker has really taken over for at the outside linebacker position and has embraced his opportunity to say the least.

Thompson finished four tackles, a tackle for loss and pass breaks up in the Bearcats loss. However, it is clear to see that Thompson is playing the best ball of his career and quickly becoming a huge part of the Bearcats defense.



