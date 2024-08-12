In June, Stockbridge (Ga.) offensive lineman Xavier Spikes committed to Georgia State. Within a few weeks, though, a Power Four school came calling.





Spikes was intrigued and on July 31, he visited Cincinnati for the Bearcats’ first day of fall camp. By the end of the day, he had a scholarship offer.





Now, Spikes considers himself still committed to the Panthers. But he’s also still considering Cincinnati and Georgia Southern. And while he insists he isn’t fully giving recruiting his attention, he’s at least contemplating some possibilities.