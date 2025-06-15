Fayetteville HS (AR) CB Brody Jones commits to Cincinnati

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got a commitment from cornerback Brody Jones. Jones is a 6'3", 185 pound cornerback from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The member of the 2026 class has picked up offers from Arizona State, Tulane, Memphis, UNLV and others.

Jones spoke with TFON on why he picked UC, " It felt like home, they showed me mad love from the start, I just love the new facilities and everything they got going on right now."

He was in Cincinnati over the weekend for his official visit and boom he is now a Bearcat. The new Sheakley IPF/APC definitely helped on the official visit. Tyson Veidt and Eddie Hicks added a piece that fits what they are trying to do on the defensive side of the ball.