Elder HS (OH) 3 star LB Derek Uran stays home, picks UC

The Cincinnati Bearcats got their second commit of the 2026 class with Elder High School three star linebacker Derek Uran. Uran is a 6'2", 200 pound linebacker from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati offered in the middle of January and now he's staying home.

Uran had offers from Miami of Ohio, Ohio and Bowling Green. He has been picking up steam as of late he visited Northwestern as well as UC over the weekend.

He made First Team All-GCL during his junior season, posting a stat line of 75 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 12.5 tackles for loss in one of the toughest conferences in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Congrats to Derek and his family!

